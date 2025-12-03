London (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Per coach Raheem Morris, London remains day-to-day this stage, noting Wednesday that "we will check him out. He'll be doing some running on the side." The wideout thus has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but if his PCL issue keeps him sidelined again this weekend, Darnell Mooney and David Sills would be in line to lead the Falcons' Week 14 WR corps, with Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad.