London (groin) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
London also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, so the wideout's apparent absence from Friday's session clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The Falcons' upcoming injury report will clarify whether or not London has a chance to be available for Week 9 action.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Another missed practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Absent for another practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Sitting out Wednesday's practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Suffers groin injury Sunday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Six catches in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Tops 100 yards in Week 6•