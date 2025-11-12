London (undisclosed) is not present at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution repots.

It remains to be seen whether London's absent at practice is excused or due to an injury. Clarity on that front will arrive with the release of Wednesday's injury report around roughly 4:00 p.m. ET. The star wide receiver has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three of his last four appearances, with five touchdowns in that span. If healthy, he remains a must-start fantasy option heading into Sunday's home matchup against the Panthers.