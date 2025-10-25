The Falcons changed London's status to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hip injury, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

London didn't show up on Atlanta's Week 8 injury report until Friday as a limited participant with the hip issue, and the team then didn't tag him with a game-day designation. With the slight downgrade, his status now will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to see if he'll be available. London currently sits with a 38-469-2 line on 63 targets in six games this season, and if he's active he likely will be working with QB Kirk Cousins because regular starter Michael Penix (knee) is trending toward being absent, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.