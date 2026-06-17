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Falcons' Drake London: Nursing minor injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday during mandatory minicamp that London (undisclosed) will not practice as a precaution, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski noted that London could have practiced if necessary, but that Atlanta is opting for caution after signing the star wideout to a four-year, $141 million extension earlier this month. The 2022 first-round pick remains the clear No. 1 target for a quarterback competition that will feature Michael Penix (ACL) and Tua Tagovailoa, so the team's priority is having him fully healthy for training camp in July. London dealt with a PCL sprain last season, but Stefanski called his current injury a "small" issue.

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