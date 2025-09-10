London (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London suffered a shoulder injury late in this past Sunday's loss to the Buccanners, and the issue was clarified as a sprain afterward, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. During a media session earlier Wednesday, coach Raheem Morris said that he believes London will be available Sunday at Minnesota. "Drake is Drake," Morris noted. "He's ultimately tough. I do expect him to play. That's not saying he is." That last point from Morris leaves some uncertainty surrounding London't status, so his activity level will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up this weekend.