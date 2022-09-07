London (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
The first wide receiver selected in this year's draft, London was knocked out of the team's first preseason game due to a knee injury, which wasn't believed to be a serious issue at the time. Still, he didn't play again during exhibition season and only returned to the practice field Monday. Wednesday's subsequent session was in full pads, before which coach Arthur Smith said that the Falcons won't make a decision on the rookie's availability for Week 1 versus the Saints until Saturday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.