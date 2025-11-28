London (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London hasn't practiced since suffering a PCL injury Week 11, and he's now confirmed to be out for a second straight game. David Sills and Dylan Drummond got most of the WR snaps alongside Darnell Mooney in London's absence last week, with Sills and Mooney both scoring TDs on an afternoon when Kirk Cousins attempted just 23 passes.