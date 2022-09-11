London (knee) is in line to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

London picked up a knee injury in the Falcons' exhibition opener and was unable to practice again until Week 1 prep. The rookie first-round pick thus was limited in all three sessions and entered the weekend with a questionable designation. Assuming he's deemed active roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, London will join second-year tight end Kyle Pitts as quarterback Marcus Mariota's top two receiving threats.