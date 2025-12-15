Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that he's "very hopeful" London (knee) will return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

London has missed four consecutive games due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, in which span he hasn't practiced. Morris indicated that handling on-field activity will be crucial for London to return in Week 16, meaning his status at Wednesday's practice will need to be monitored closely. In London's absence during last week's win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, TE Kyle Pitts broke out for a career-best 11-166-3 receiving line on 12 targets. If the No. 1 wideout does manage to retake the field on the road against Arizona on Sunday, however, he will figure to immediately resume operating as Kirk Cousins' top target in the passing game.