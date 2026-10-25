London secured seven of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 29-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

London contributed team-high totals in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, and he added his first touchdown of the season on a 21-yard grab on the first play of the fourth quarter. While the 9.4 yards per reception he averaged Sunday represented a season low, London is still averaging a career-best 16.2 yards per reception and has three straight double-digit target tallies heading into a Week 8 road divisional clash against the Buccaneers next Sunday.