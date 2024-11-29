Head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that London (hip) will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to a hip injury, but he'll be available coming out of Atlanta's Week 12 bye. Atlanta has yet to release its Friday injury report, but it wouldn't be surprising if London returned to full participation and avoided an injury designation. Morris added that fellow wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has been battling an Achilles injury, will also play against the Chargers.