London (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London has attained clearance to play in the season finale after he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday following a trio of limited practices during the week. Though the Atlanta coaching staff hasn't specifically mentioned that London will be on a restricted snap count Sunday, fantasy managers should be cognizant that the star wideout could be more of a playing-time risk than usual since the 7-9 Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention and have little at stake in the season finale. Like London, wideout Darnell Mooney (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) were also listed as questionable following Friday's practice but will be available to play in some capacity.