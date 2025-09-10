Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that London (shoulder) will participate in practice and is expected to suit up Sunday night versus the Vikings, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Morris said "I do expect [London] to play," but cautioned "that's not saying he is." Atlanta will wait to make a decision on London's status for Week 2 until the coaching staff has been able to evaluate him throughout a full series of practices, but Morris' optimism at least confirms that the star wideout has avoided a severe injury. London brought in eight of 15 targets for 55 yards during the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. Fellow starting wideout Darnell Mooney (shoulder), who was unavailable against Tampa Bay, is also practicing Wednesday.