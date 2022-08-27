London (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London didn't practice all week so it's hardly a surprise to see the prized rookie not playing in an exhibition contest. The No. 8 overall selection in the 2022 Draft will have 15 days in order to get right ahead of the Falcons' Sept. 11 Week 1 opener against the Jaguars.