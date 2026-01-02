Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that London (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Saints but that the team is optimistic he will play, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Morris said the same of tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) and No. 2 receiver Darnell Mooney (knee). London has managed to play through his lingering knee injury (a PCL sprain) in each of Atlanta's last two games, though his production has been muted, with just four catches for 31 yards across 10 targets in that span. If he's cleared to suit up for Sunday's divisional clash, London will have a chance to close out the 2025 campaign on a positive note. His status will be made official no later than 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.