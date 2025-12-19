London (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, with Falcons coach Raheem Morris saying Friday that the expects the wideout to play, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

London is on track to return from a four-game absence after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Fantasy managers will still need to keep an eye on the situation ahead of Sunday's 4:05 pm. ET kickoff, as London didn't quite make enough progress to avoid an injury designation for the game. It'll be a good matchup if he plays, given Arizona's recent struggles on defense.