London (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London has been deemed a limited participant in practice this week after returning to action last weekend after missing four games with a strained PCL in his knee. While Atlanta's top wideout is officially listed as questionable, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site, coach Raheem Morris said that he feels "great" about London playing Monday night, a notion echoed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, who indicates that London is on track to be available versus Los Angeles. Either way, London's official status for the contest is destined to arrive when inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.