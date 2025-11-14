London (illness/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It was reportedly an illness that prevented London from practicing Wednesday, but he returned Thursday as a limited participant, seemingly putting him on track to play this Sunday. The back injury and 'questionable' designation mean it's not quite a sure thing, but the Falcons at least have an early kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET, making things easier on fantasy managers if London takes a turn for the worse.