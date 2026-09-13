London brought in two of four targets for 29 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

With third-string quarterback Cooper Rush getting the start in light of both Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix (knee) being unavailable, London unsurprisingly had a quiet afternoon. Rush focused almost exclusively on Bijan Robinson when dropping back, leaving London as a distant second to his star teammate in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets. Either of Tagovailoa or Penix could be available for next Sunday's home divisional clash against a Panthers defense that was completely overwhelmed by the Bears in Week 1, however, so London's outlook could brighten considerably for that contest.