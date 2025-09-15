London recorded three receptions on four targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.

The Falcons relied on a run-heavy offense as they never trailed in the contest, limiting the production of all their pass catchers. Nevertheless, London led the team in yardage thanks to a long gain of 21 yards, though he also lost a fumble after an 18-yard gain early in the first quarter. He has only 104 yards on 19 targets through two games this season, and Atlanta may be able to rely heavily on their run game once again in Week 3 against Carolina.