Falcons coach Raheem Morris said London (hip) will participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London and Michael Penix (knee) are both slated to practice Wednesday after having been sidelined for Atlanta's loss to the Dolphins in Week 8. Penix was limited in practice due to a bone bruise in advance of being ruled out for Miami, while London as a surprise inactive after having initially avoided a game-day injury designation, then being reclassified as 'questionable' on Saturday. Morris said both London and Penix remain 'day-to-day' in advance of Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots.