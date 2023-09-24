London caught two of six targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss versus Detroit.

London finished fourth on the team in targets and third in receiving yards. It was certainly a disappointing performance after the wideout submitted a 6-67-1 line versus Jaire Alexander and the Packers in Week 2. You can't blame this effort on Atlanta's run-heavy scheme, as Desmond Ridder attempted 38 passes. London's skill set is up there with the elite pass catchers in the NFL, but his usage hasn't been conducive to consistent production in fantasy.