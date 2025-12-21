Falcons' Drake London: Remains likely to play Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (knee), who is officially questionable for Sunday's battle against Arizona, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he expects London to suit up Sunday, and that outlook doesn't appear to have changed. If London does play, it will mark his return from a four-game absence. He'd immediately slot back in as Atlanta's No. 1 wideout for QB Kirk Cousins, who was the team's backup quarterback the last time London took part in a game.
