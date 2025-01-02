London was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London also had some practice restrictions last week due to the same health concern, but he practiced fully to end Week 17 prep and didn't have a designation ahead of this past Sunday's game wt Washington, when he hauled in seven of 13 targets for 106 yards. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he follows a similar pattern for Week 18 action.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Leading receiver on 13 targets•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Ready for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Stays limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Injury doesn't seem to be serious•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Hurts hamstring in Week 16•