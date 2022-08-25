London (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, coach Arthur Smith noted last week that the knee injury London sustained in the team's preseason opener was not a "long-term" concern. However, with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft still not practicing at this stage, it appears as though London's next chance to see game action won't arrive until the start of the upcoming regular season.
