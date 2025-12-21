default-cbs-image
London (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London is putting an end to a four-game absence due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, but his inability to practice in any more than a limited capacity during Week 16 prep suggests he may not be able to handle his normal workload. Nevertheless, he put together three straight 100-yard receiving efforts in his last stretch of play Weeks 9-11, so he likely will resume his status as the Falcons' No. 1 WR, at the very least, for QB Kirk Cousins.

