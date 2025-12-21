Falcons' Drake London: Returning to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London is putting an end to a four-game absence due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, but his inability to practice in any more than a limited capacity during Week 16 prep suggests he may not be able to handle his normal workload. Nevertheless, he put together three straight 100-yard receiving efforts in his last stretch of play Weeks 9-11, so he likely will resume his status as the Falcons' No. 1 WR, at the very least, for QB Kirk Cousins.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Remains likely to play Week 16•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Questionable, expected to play•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Another limited session•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Limited in return to practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Still day-to-day, will practice•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Optimism for Week 16 return•