London caught nine of 14 targets for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

London boxed out his defender on a leaping one-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, then high-pointed the ball for a two-yard score in the second quarter and added a one-handed snag for an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth. A missed PAT after London's third touchdown catch proved to be the difference as Atlanta's comeback attempt came up short, but London showed no ill effects from the hip injury that kept him out of the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. The Falcons' other wide receivers combined for only three targets against the Patriots, so London's locked in as the team's top option in the passing game heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Colts in Berlin.