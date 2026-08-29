London played eight snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Falcons' 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

London was limited to playing the first quarter of Friday's exhibition game before observing the rest of the contest from the sidelines. Entering his fifth NFL season, the USC product has recorded at least 68 catches and 850 receiving yards in each of his four years with Atlanta. London has been one of the most productive receivers since entering the league in 2022, but his offensive output will be heavily tied to the production of the Falcons' starting quarterback, whether that's Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix (knee).