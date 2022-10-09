London (knee) caught four of seven targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, London picked up a knee issue late in the fourth quarter and appeared to limp off the field, but he never went into the injury tent. The rookie first-round pick failed to haul in his first two targets and had a 24-yard reception called back due to a holding call in the first quarter, but he caught all four of his targets in the second half, including two receptions on a touchdown drive that ended with a 19-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, London was the clear No. 1 target, but Tampa Bay's stout secondary made life difficult for the rookie. London will look to get back on track against San Francisco in Week 6.