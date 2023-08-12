London is expected to play in next Friday's preseason game against the Bengals, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Along with the rest of the Falcons' first-team offense, London didn't suit up for Friday's exhibition opener in Miami. That script will flip in preseason Week 2 as he prepares to build off a 72-866-4 line on 117 targets from his rookie 2022 campaign.
