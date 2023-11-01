London (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London exited Sunday's loss to the Titans with a groin injury, and despite being labeled as questionable to return to the game, he stayed on the sideline for the rest of the day. Head coach Arthur Smith was non-committal about London's chances of playing Week 9 versus the Vikings, and Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com relays that the second-year wideout is considered day-to-day. If London manages to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Vikings, he will have to link up with Taylor Heinicke under center, as usual starter Desmond Ridder is expected to operate as the No. 2 quarterback.