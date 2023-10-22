London caught six of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers.

London led the Falcons in targets, catches and receiving yards. Three of his four highest yardage totals have come in the last three games, a span in which London has racked up 21 catches on 28 targets for 257 yards. London had a third-quarter catch that was the subject of a fascinating review, as he had the ball come out while flipping through the air near the sideline and reaching for the goal line. It was ultimately determined that London's hand grazed the grass out of bounds, marking him down at the 1-yard line and narrowly avoiding a potential fumble for a touchback. Atlanta's 2022 first-round draft pick is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game heading into a Week 8 matchup with a Tennessee defense that's been more vulnerable through the air than on the ground.