London caught seven of 11 targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to New Orleans.

Desmond Ridder targeted London early and often during his NFL debut, as the rookie duo connected seven times for 70 yards. The wideout saw double-digit targets for a second straight game and for the third time during the campaign. During those contests, London has totaled 21 receptions for 251 yards and one score. Expect London to continue leading the team in targets, but his overall fantasy production remains limited while operating in the Falcons' struggling offense.