London (knee) is present for practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay and never had a chance to return after the Bucs sealed the game with three first downs (the first two coming on penalties). The rookie's 33.9 percent target share is good for second best in the NFL, but only the Bears have attempted fewer passes than the Falcons, and London has caught just nine of 20 passes for 106 yards the past three games after starting his career with 160 yards the first two weeks. He at least seems to have avoided a serious injury and appears on track to play this coming Sunday against a stout 49ers defense.