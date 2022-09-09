London (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Tory McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London has been in limbo since suffering a knee injury in Atlanta's preseason opener, missing the rest of exhibition season and only returning to practice this week. Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that the Falcons had a goal to get London through Week 1 prep before putting him through a workout Saturday, at which point the team would "make a call" on his availability. As a result, clarity on London's status could be known well ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.