Falcons' Drake London: Stays limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (hip) was limited at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
London now has been listed as limited on three consecutive injury reports due to a hip issue, which sidelined him this past Sunday versus the Dolphins. He'll have one more opportunity to get back to full this week before Atlanta potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game in New England. Assuming London is able to suit up this weekend, it's unclear who between Michael Penix (knee), who also was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and Kirk Cousins will be under center for the Falcons.
