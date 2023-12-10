London brought in 10 of 11 targets for 172 yards in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

London led the Falcons across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with some final padding on his numbers coming in the form of a 28-yard grab on Desmond Ridder's desperation heave as time ran out. London consistently did similar damage throughout the day, bedeviling the Buccaneers' secondary with several chunk gains, including a game-long 45-yard catch. London's catch and yardage numbers were also career highs, sending him into a Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers with plenty of momentum.