Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that London will participate in practice and remains day-to-day, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Morris expressed optimism Monday about London's chances of retaking the field for Sunday's road matchup against the Cardinals, and it appears the star wideout will take a tangible step in the right direction Wednesday. In all likelihood, London will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but if he's able to upgrade to full on field-reps even once in Week 16, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's matchup.