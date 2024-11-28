London (hip) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

London is a midweek addition to the Falcons' practice report due to a hip issue, which may be maintenance related as he previously tended to a hip pointer during Week 10 prep. He was able to suit up in both of the team's games prior to a Week 12 bye, combining for a 11-158-0 line on 20 targets during that span. Friday's report will reveal whether or not London enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chargers.