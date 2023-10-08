London brought in six of nine targets for 78 yards in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday.

The talented second-year wideout finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Falcons on the afternoon. London's catch total also tied for his best through his first five games, while his receiving yardage and targets were both season highs. London will aim to build on the encouraging performance in a Week 6 home matchup versus the Commanders.