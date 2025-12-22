London (knee) had three receptions on eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

London returned from a four-game absence due to a knee injury and was held in check by Arizona's defense. The star wideout was averaging 6.7 receptions and 90.0 yards in nine active games prior to going down in Week 11, highlighting the stark drop-off in production in Sunday's return. The good news is that London appeared to get through the contest without suffering a setback, potentially setting up a true return to form in Week 17 against the Rams.