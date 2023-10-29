London sustained a groin injury during Sunday's game in Tennessee, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

London had a 21-yard connection with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter, but the wide receiver took a hard hit from two Titans defenders and immediately made his way to the sideline, where he was tended to by trainers. At the time he exited the contest, London had five catches (on seven targets) for 55 yards.