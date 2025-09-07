London, who brought in eight of 15 targets for 55 yards in the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, was sidelined on Atlanta's final drive due to a shoulder injury, James Palmer of Bleacher Report reports.

As his final numbers corroborate, London had an exceedingly busy day in the season-opening division clash, but his absence on a drive that ended in a missed field goal by Younghoe Koo loomed large. London was also contained to plenty of short-area work when he was in the game, with the Buccaneers naturally having plenty of experience in defending him at this point in his career. London's status for a Week 2 road matchup against the Vikings next Sunday night will remain clouded for now, but further clarity will be gleaned on his condition in coming days.