London (hip) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Despite showing up as limited on Friday's practice report due to a hip issue, London initially wasn't tagged with a designation for Sunday's game, but the Falcons then changed his status to questionable Saturday, per Terrin Waack of the team's official site. With London's lack of availability now confirmed for Week 8 action, Atlanta's options at wide receiver will be Darnell Mooney, David Sills, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew and Dylan Drummond.