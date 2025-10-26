Falcons' Drake London: Surprise inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
London (hip) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Despite showing up as limited on Friday's practice report due to a hip issue, London initially wasn't tagged with a designation for Sunday's game, but the Falcons then changed his status to questionable Saturday, per Terrin Waack of the team's official site. With London's lack of availability now confirmed for Week 8 action, Atlanta's options at wide receiver will be Darnell Mooney, David Sills, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, Jamal Agnew and Dylan Drummond.
More News
-
Falcons' Drake London: Now listed as questionable for Week 8•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Little production on 10 targets•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Monster receiving line on MNF•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Breaks out in Sunday's win•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Leads pass catchers in loss•
-
Falcons' Drake London: Quiet in Week 2 win•