London recorded one catch on one target for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.

Marcus Mariota attempted only 13 passes on the day, but London's ability to command only one target is still a concern. London is likely to see his volume tick back up moving forward -- he has at least six targets in five of seven games this season -- though he has now failed to top 40 yards in four consecutive games. However, it is worth noting that he appeared on the injury report with a knee injury early in the week leading up to Sunday's game -- an issue that could have hampered him in this performance.