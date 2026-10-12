London caught seven of 11 targets for 118 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

London has recorded at least 96 receiving yards in three consecutive games since Michael Penix (ribs) made his season debut after missing the first two games of the season due to a knee injury, but Atlanta's top wideout is still searching for his first touchdown of the season. Penix sustained a rib injury late in the fourth quarter, and London had a 20-yard catch in overtime on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, but Tua's next pass intended for London resulted in a game-losing interception. London should continue to lead Atlanta's passing game, regardless of whom the Falcons start under center in Week 6 against the Bears.