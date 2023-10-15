London caught nine of 12 targets for 125 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.
London set season highs in targets, receptions and yards. Over the last two weeks, the second-year wideout has secured 15 passes for 203 yards and appears to be picking up speed after a slow start to the campaign. However, his overall production has still been inconsistent, and he faces a decent pass defense in Tampa Bay next week. As a rookie, London caught six of eight targets for 120 yards during the Falcons' Week 18 win over a Buccaneers squad that was resting most of their regulars.
