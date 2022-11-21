London reeled in one of three targets for two yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Bears.

London gave the Falcons an early 7-0 lead with a two-yard score to finish the first drive of the game. However, the rookie wideout saw only two targets the rest of the way and failed to secure another catch, marking his second game with one or fewer receptions. Regardless, London has now scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks and has four scores across 11 appearances, though he's failed to top 50 receiving yards in eight straight games after reaching that plateau in each of his first three career contests.