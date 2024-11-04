Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that London (hip) is considered day-to-day, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Morris added that it's a pain-tolerance issue for London after he suffered the hip pointer after catching a touchdown early in the Falcons' win over the Cowboys on Sunday. London finished with two catches for 27 yards and the score on his two targets in roughly one quarter of action. London's practice reps likely will be managed ahead of next Sunday's date with the Saints.